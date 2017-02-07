From Banana Exporter To President – Jovenel Moise Takes Reins In Haiti

New Haitian President Jovenel Moise reviews and greets the troops during his inauguration ceremony at the National Palace, in Port-au-Prince, on February 7, 2017. (Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Weds. Feb. 7, 2017: A 48-year-old banana exporter, who has never held political office, was yesterday sworn in as Haiti’s new President.

Jovenel Moise took the oath of office on Tuesday in a ceremony in the capital, Port-au-Prince some three months after winning a November election redo with 55 percent following a two year election cycle.

Yesterday, before an audience that included US government representatives, he vowed to stimulate the economy and create more jobs.

His pledge comes even as Haiti’s Central Unit of Financial Intelligence alleges that the now new President laundered $5m through suspicious money transfers. But Moise has denied the charges.

On Tuesday, in his inaugural address he insisted: “We can change Haiti if we work together.”

The US State Department in a statement said “the United States congratulates President Jovenel Moïse on his inauguration as the 58th president of Haiti, following an extended electoral period and the additional challenge of recovery from Hurricane Matthew.”

“The Haitian people deserve to have democratically elected leaders. Today’s inauguration of a democratically elected president allows Haiti to return to democratic and constitutional rule,” acting spokesman Mark C. Toner said Tuesday. “We look forward to working with Haiti’s newly elected president as well as leadership at all levels of government as they work to ensure Haiti’s stability and prosperity. The United States reaffirms our engagement with the people and Government of Haiti.”