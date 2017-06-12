|
New York Times
|
Friend Says Trump Is Considering Firing Mueller as Special Counsel
New York Times
Robert S. Mueller III in 2013. He was appointed special counsel for the Russia investigation last month. Credit Charles Dharapak/Associated Press. WASHINGTON — A longtime friend of President Trump said on Monday that Mr. Trump was considering …
Trump friend says president might fire special counsel Robert MuellerLos Angeles Times
Republicans to Trump: Hands off MuellerPolitico
Trump friend floats possibility of firing special counsel in Russian probeWashington Post
CNN –NBCNews.com –Washington Examiner –Twitter
all 180 news articles »
Home » International News » Friend Says Trump Is Considering Firing Mueller as Special Counsel – New York Times