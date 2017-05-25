Four Cuba Hotel Deals Under USD 122 Per Night

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 26, 2017: Travelers looking to book hotel stays in Cuba can do it through Expedia. Here are four hotel deals News Americas Now found that will cost you less than US$122 per night:

1: Apartment Quintana

Travelers can book a stay at Apartment Quintana for USD 121 per night. The 2.5 star Havana guesthouse is located at venida 23, número 670, apartamento 74 in El Vedado within a 10-minute walk of Hotel Habana Libre, University of Havana, the Edificio Focsa and Napoleonic Museum. Rooms feature coffee makers and kitchens with refrigerators, ovens, and stovetops as well as hair dryers, safes, and showers. Free parking is included in this offer. However, there is no front desk at this property. To make arrangements for check-in please contact the property at least 72 hours before arrival at 1-866-599-6674.

2: Barceló Arenas Blancas

This 3.5 star beach resort property is located in the heart of Varadero, within 1 mile of Josone Park and Las 8000 Taquillas Park and Shopping Mall. The resort features 8 restaurants, an outdoor pool, 2 beach bars, 3 poolside bars, a nightclub and 11 bars/lounges. It also offers a free buffet breakfast, free self parking, and on site reception. All 358 shared rooms feature sofa beds and balconies and deep soaking tubs. Price is USD 114 per night.

3: Barceló Solymar Resort

This resort is located on the beach in Varadero Matanzas and is 0.8 mi (1.3 km) from Josone Park and within 3 mi (5 km) of Las 8000 Taquillas Park and Shopping Mall and Varadero Beach. It has 8 restaurants, an outdoor pool, 3 poolside bars, a nightclub, 6 bars/lounges and 2 beach bars on site. It also offers a free buffet breakfast, free self parking, and a reception. All 525 rooms boast deep soaking tubs and offer free minibar items and balconies. TVs come with satellite channels and guests will also find sofa beds and free bottled water. Cost per night to stay at this four star resort is US $106.

4: Hotel Sercotel Caribbean

Guests can stay at this 2.5 star hotel at Calle Prado, 164 Esquina Colon y Refugio in Havana hotel for USD 60 per night. The hotel is located in Central Havana and includes a restaurant and 24-hour front desk on staff. It is within a 10-minute walk of Museum of the Revolution, Castillo de San Salvador de la Punta, and Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes. All 38 rooms offer balconies, LCD TVs with satellite channels, and showers and phones, free parking and free toiletries are also available to guests.

Demetrius Canton, Director of market management for Expedia in the Caribbean noted: “We are excited to finally announce our expansion into Cuba, which will hopefully allow us to dive deeper into the Caribbean region and help our partners thrive. By further strengthening the value proposition that we offer, our local teams will continue to help hotel partners set their distribution strategy and take advantage of trends to reach and surpass their bottom line.”