|
NPR
|
Foreign Policy Thinker Zbigniew Brzezinski Dies At 89
NPR
Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter and a noted foreign policy expert and thinker, died Friday at the age of 89. His daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, announced his death on Twitter and Instagram: …
Obama shares condolences for former national security adviser to CarterThe Hill (blog)
Tributes pour in for ex-national security adviser BrzezinskiPhilly.com
Obama: Zbigniew Brzezinski was ‘a passionate advocate for American leadership’Washington Examiner
WHIO –Bangor Daily News –fox6now.com –New York Post
all 445 news articles »
Home » International News » Foreign Policy Thinker Zbigniew Brzezinski Dies At 89 – NPR