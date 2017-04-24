Finding Caribbean Food In Philadelphia

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Tues. April 25, 2017: The City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, is undeniably home to a growing West Indian or Caribbean immigrant population, with U.S. Census numbers estimating it to be around 25, 000. Of course with West Indians in any city there is sure to be delicious, finger licking Caribbean food and Philadelphia is no exception. So much so that there is event a Caribbean Cuisine Week, which enters its 13th year today and will run until April 28th. So where are the best places to find Caribbean food in Philly this Penn Relays or during the NFL Draft?. Here are four you should know according to The Young Caribbean Professionals Network. These restaurants are also doing good by donating three percent of all food purchased this week to help feed, house and care for Caribbean students participating in the annual Penn Relays this weekend through Team Jamaica Bickle.

Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre at 10 S. 2nd St. in Philadelphia offers up a taste of Havana in Philly. The menu includes plantain and malanga chips; Black bean hummus, Haitian eggplant salad and Cuba Libre salsa, Coconut Crab Fritters, empanadas, Tostones, Pressed Cuban Sandwich, a variety of Paellas and salsa dancing. Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba’s intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant’s name, translates to “a free Cuba,” signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation. Two-time James Beard Chef and Partner Guillermo Pernot uses blends Cuban native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, to create the cuisine here.

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant

This Caribbean restaurant located at 820 N Broad St, Philadelphia says its goal is to help support and upkeep the values and traditions of the West Indian culture. The chef here serves up dishes like Jerk Wings with Tamarind sauce, Curried Mussels, shrimp or goat, Pepper Shrimp and a variety of curries with Buss-Up-Shot or Roti. You can also wash it all down with Sorrel or Mango juice.

Ibis Lounge

Located at 5409 W Jefferson Street in Philadelphia, Ibis Lounge also offers up Caribbean food in Philly. Here you can get a small cow heel soup or fish broth for USD 4 or an entrée of curry chicken, stew chicken, oxtail, curry goat, curry shrimp, curry beef, fried fish among others that includes rice & peas or white rice and two (2) sides for between US $8 and US $15. Rotis are also available along with Callaloo, Macaroni Pie, Bake & Shark and a number of Caribbean juices. It’s definitely all Caribbean at Ibis.

48th Street Grille

The 48th Street Grille is also another place where you can find Caribbean food in Philly. Located at 310 S. 48th Street, in Philadelphia, the restaurant offers some classic Jamaican dishes including whole Red Snapper cooked in a Brown Stew or Escovitched or Steamed. This is served with a choice of two sides that includes a choice of braised cabbage, Fried Plantains, or Rice & Peas. You can also choose from Rasta Pastas, Brown Stewed Chicken, Braised Oxtail, Jerk Chicken, Curried Chicken or Curried Bone-In Goat. The restaurant was founded by Jamaican-born Chef Carl Lewis Sr. who has over 30 years working experience in the culinary industry in the Philadelphia area.

For more information visit www.caribbeancuisineweek.com or call 267-266-1612.