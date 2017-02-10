Latest News
Home » International News » Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement raids in at least six states – Washington Post

Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement raids in at least six states – Washington Post


Washington Post

Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement raids in at least six states
Washington Post
U.S. immigration authorities arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least a half-dozen states this week in a series of raids that marked the first large-scale enforcement of President Trump’s Jan. 26 order to crack down on the estimated 11
Immigration arrests heighten fears in Southern California as hoaxes, false rumors swirlLos Angeles Times
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrestsCNN
ICE: Southern California raids were planned for a while, not tied to TrumpFox News
NPR –Daily Beast –Business Insider –New York Daily News
all 161 news articles »
Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune