Father & Sons Remanded on Gun, Ammo Charges

Orel Brookes, 54 and his twin sons, 21yr-old Akeem and Shakeem Brookes of Green Bay were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison on gun and ammunition charges.

Officers attached to Grays Farm Police Station executed a Search Warrant on their home last Friday, and found several rounds of ammunition which includes; one round of .380 ammunition, six .22 rounds, one 16 gauge shot gun cartridge and a modified Flare gun.

Ten Cannabis Plants were also found growing on the premises and were uprooted.

The items were seized and the men were taken into custody and jointly charged. They appeared in Court on Monday before Chief Magistrate Walsh and were denied bail. A committal date is set for 12th September, 2017.

Meanwhile, Akeem Brookes was charged separately with Attempted Arson and Malicious Damage.

He is accused of attempting to set fire to the home of a woman in Grays Farm on Friday 9th June. Brookes apparently was involved in a relationship with the woman, which ended abruptly.

It is alleged that he armed himself with certain items and went to the woman’s home, where he attempted to set it on fire.

A report was made to the police and he was arrested and taken into custody. His committal date is also set for 12th September, 2017.