FASTSIGNS® Sponsors National Business Media Show In Fort Lauderdale, Florida February 16-18

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that it is attending and sponsoring at the National Business Media Show from Feb. 16 to 18, 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center. The company is recruiting franchisees, promoting expansion throughout the state of Florida and across the Caribbean, with a focus on targeting conversion and co-branded locations.

“With the increasingly high demand for visual communication needs worldwide, FASTSIGNS is looking to expand our presence throughout Florida and across the Caribbean,” said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. “We look forward to utilizing our presence at the National Business Media Show in Fort Lauderdale to network with potential franchisees and discuss the impact that our brand has to offer business owners within the print and signage industry.”

Local entrepreneurs are invited to meet with the brand’s franchise development team at booth #2425 to learn more about conversion and co-branded location opportunities throughout the state of Florida and across the Caribbean. The fast-growing brand currently has 49 locations in Florida plus 7 in Development, three in Puerto Rico and one in Grand Cayman and recently signed a Master Agreement for expansion into the USVI and the Dominican Republic but is looking to expand with additional centers throughout Florida, with an emphasis on the Treasure Coast up to Jacksonville, as well as throughout the Caribbean Islands, including Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Due to the ongoing worldwide need for visual communications and digital signage technology, the company expects to open a projected 45 locations in 2017.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679) or download an eBook that explores the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity at amzn.to/1FrnDJu.

About FASTSIGNS ®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 650 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials.