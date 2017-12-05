Family Of Queens Woman Slain In Jamaica Want Independent Autopsy

Desiree Gibbon, 26, was found murdered in Jamaica.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 6, 2018: The family of a Queens, NY woman, slain in Jamaica, say they will be seeking an independent autopsy once her body is returned to the U.S.

Peggy Brunner, the aunt of Desiree Gibbon who was found dead in a lonely deserted off beaten path surrounded by bushes in Anchovy, a small northwestern Jamaican town.

Reports indicate her throat was slashed and her wrists bruised. Her body was found fully clothed but without her phone and a sandal on Nov. 26th by locals.

On Tuesday her parents, Andrea and Gairy Gibbon, viewed their daughter’s dead body for the first time at Doyley’s Funeral Home in Westmoreland Parish, according to the NY Daily News and Brunner’s Go Fund Me Post.

Brunner said her niece’s body may not be handed over and returned to the US this week but she has started making funeral arrangements “… are seeking an independent autopsy when she gets home.”

The 26-year-old aspiring model had reportedly traveled to Jamaica on Oct. 20, looking for work that she hoped would pay for film school in Europe and was staying at a hotel owned by her grandmother in Jamaica.

The family has so far raised over US $33,000 of their $40,000 Go Fund Me goal for funeral expenses and to bring the body back to the U.S. Some 667 people in donated the money in just 7 days.

Police in Jamaica have so far made no arrests in the case.

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens that “violent crime is a serious problem throughout Jamaica, particularly in Kingston and Montego Bay.”

The State Department especially warns travelers to beware of Flankers, Canterbury, Norwood, Rose Heights, Clavers Street and Hart Street in Montego Bay.