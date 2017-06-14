Eye Care for Public Servants Gathers Widespread Interest

Public Servants across the twin-island state will be able to see more clearly as the Ministry of Health and the Environment embarks upon an eye care screening initiative, appropriately titled ‘Public Sector Eye Service.”

The exercise, which is in collaboration with the Caribbean Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was officially announced on Monday (June 12th) by Minister of Health and the Environment, Molwyn Joseph and CCB Chief Executive Officer, Arvel Grant.

Speaking during a press conference at his office, Joseph noted that one of the things he has learned from his various trips to the Geneva-based World Health Conferences is that individuals have an unalienable right to sight.

Since June 5th, the initiative has been gathering steam at the Ministry of Health and the Environment Headquarters on Lower High Street and so far over five hundred individuals have been screened. According to Minister Joseph, the plan is to make the program available to all eleven thousand government employees.

“Today I am here to announce to the public of Antigua and Barbuda a major development, a collaboration between the Caribbean Council for the Blind and the Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in expanding its eye care program to give opportunity to all public servants and I want to underline the fact that I am talking about all public servants, the opportunity to obtain free screening of their eyes in order to determine the appropriate intervention,” said the Minister.

Joseph believes that this venture has been long overdue and added that the people of this country have a basic right to sight that ought not to be taken lightly.

“I recently returned from Geneva and one of the issues that was discussed at the 70th World Health Assembly is the right to sight. This particular issue, if I might venture an opinion, has not been pursued as vigorously as it should have been over the years in Antigua and Barbuda. To put it bluntly, many of our residents and citizens were left on their own with very meager resources to get even basic examinations of their eyes,” he noted.

One of the individuals facilitating the screenings is Raenor Sharpe, a refractionist who said that the enthusiasm for the clinic is high among the participants, especially those who realize that they will be the recipients of free eyewear.

“For those persons who find out that they will have to pay for their eyeglasses, of course they are not necessarily pleased but we try to make things affordable for even those who have to pay and the ones that are getting their glasses for free are more than happy and they have expressed their gratitude for the initiative that the Government has implemented.

The Health and Environment Minister declared that there will be no cut-off date for the program, and that all public sector workers will have full access to the care and treatment that their eyes deserve.

He added that at the rate Antigua and Barbuda is going, the island might soon be declared a nation with Universal Eye-Care Access and he is also hoping to see the twin island state declared glaucoma free.

The CCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Arvel Grant declared that his organization was motivated to join hands with the Government to combat blindness after reviewing the 2011 census, which noted that over seven thousand residents admitted to having blindness in one or both eyes.

“When we looked at the results of the 2011 census, we noticed that about seven thousand, two hundred and sixty-two persons informed the census takers that they were blind in one or both eyes and the fact is that if you are blind in one eye you are just one eye away from becoming totally blind. It became very obvious to us that the Public Sector is a captive audience, it is the premier sector of our human capital,” said Grant.

The eye screening exercise is free and the Government will be subsidizing the cost of the eyeglasses for public servants earning less than $2000.00 a year.