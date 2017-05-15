|
Politico
|
Ex-intelligence leaders: ‘Nightmare’ if Trump leaked to Russia
Politico
President Donald Trump’s allegedly loose lips with the Russians could have caused serious damage to U.S. efforts to counter the Islamic State, intelligence experts and former government security officials of both parties said Monday night. And if …
Trump again reveals his dangerous incompetenceCNN
Trump takes heat over intel, ‘tapes’The Hill
Trump Revealed Highly Classified Intelligence to Russia, in Break With Ally, Officials SayNew York Times
Daily Beast –NPR –Los Angeles Times –Miami Herald
all 332 news articles »
Home » International News » Ex-intelligence leaders: ‘Nightmare’ if Trump leaked to Russia – Politico