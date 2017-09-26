Early Exposure to Technology Training is Essential for Developing Solvers in Our Region

Starting October 9th, 2017, iLabGlobal will expand its unique Computational Thinking after-school program at its new location on the Old Parham Road upstairs in the Quality Muffler building complex.

Founder of iLabGlobal, Ms. Makŏ Williams, has been testing technology training for the past two and a half years, offering technology for various demographics. The company has developed a level-by-level technology-training program from the primary level and up to tertiary.

The company has expanded its product, offering courses for the primary school student, the secondary school student in mobile game, app development, CXC Information Technology and CXC Principles of Business. It also offers technology courses for adults, educators and technology professionals, including the Cisco Networking Academy courses: Networking, Routing and Switching and Cyber Security.

“By now, we understand that the use of technology is very important for growing a country’s economy. Technology skills can even out the global economic playing field for small countries, like Antigua and Barbuda. It provides skills that are necessary to compete and succeed in every career field today,” Williams noted.

How many would agree that early exposure to technology is critical and allows students to be better prepared for all 21stcentury career opportunities, globally? she asked. Is there a consensus that technology can transform the way we work in Antigua, create overnight entrepreneurs, as well as create new job opportunities in the technology sector currently unavailable or nonexistent for citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, she further queried.

Williams revealed that by the year 2020, fifty (50%) of all jobs will require computing skills and these jobs will have in excess more than a half-a-million unfilled positions. “Presently, there are extremely dwindling numbers of students in Antigua, Barbuda or the Caribbean, graduating with computer science-related skills. This is where iLabGlobal fills the gap by developing targeted training and curriculum to bridge the digital divide, at an early age” she remarked.

As an incentive, secondary school students who complete the 3-term training program can gain a paid internship with iLabGlobal, upon completion. This aspect of the program is an exclusive assignment for budding innovators who demonstrate specific skills. Over the past two years, iLabGlobal has given paid internship opportunities to three students and provided scholarships to approximately 12 students in agreement with the Ministry of Education’s technology goals.

This incentive seeks to incorporate problem-solving skills and computing skills into students’ learning. Computational thinking skills help students look at problems in a unique way. It supports a deliberate, step-by-step thinking process; that develops skills that allow for students to develop innovative solutions. Technology enables you to identify problems quicker and easier and helps you better analyze a complex problem. Students who use technology are especially encouraged to be innovative to want to improve a current situation by encountering and solving problems, in an advanced way.

iLabGlobal’s approach to teaching students these skills take the form of developing mobile app and games. iLab believes that students should not just play games; they should become interested in making their games and digital products thereby learning skills that will help them to succeed in the new global economy.