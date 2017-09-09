Discussions Begin on Education Strategy for Barbudan students following relocation to Antigua

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda, having received an assessment from the technicians and officials within the National Office of Disaster Services, the Central Board of Health, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force and the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross of the current conditions on Barbuda, following the passage of Hurricane Irma, has decided that no decision can be made at this time as to the opening of schools on Barbuda.

Following a special meeting of the Cabinet late Friday night, it was however directed that a plan be formulated immediately to integrate the over five hundred students from Barbuda into the public-school system in Antigua.

The Cabinet also agreed to commence consultations with the people of Barbuda and stakeholders on Monday 11th September at the Multi-Purpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre at 7 p.m., during which Barbudans will receive an update on the current situation on the island and given the opportunity to be involved in the decision-making process.

Transportation will be provided for Barbudans from the various shelters to the Multi-Purpose Centre for the meeting.

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda remains committed to the education of the children of Barbuda, the rebuilding of the island and most importantly the welfare of all Barbudans and Antiguans.