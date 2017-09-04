Digicel Prepared for Hurricane Irma, All 136 Cell Sites in “Good Order”

With the potential threat of Hurricane Irma bearing down on Antigua and Barbuda over the next couple of days, Digicel has put its hurricane contingency plan into high gear and has ensured that everything is in place to best manage the events of the coming days.

Specifically, Digicel has ensured that all of its 136 cell and LTE sites across the island are in good order and ready to go.

Digicel’s Crisis Management Team will continue to monitor and track Hurricane Irma as it continues to gather strength and make its way to our islands.

Janice Sutherland – CEO at Digicel Antigua and Barbudadigicel

In urging everyone to do all they can to prepare for the storm and to stay safe, CEO of Digicel, Antigua and Barbuda & Montserrat, Janice Sutherland, comments; “Our primary concern is the safety of the people of Antigua and Barbuda and that we keep them connected to friends and family no matter what.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to take the necessary steps to prepare for the storm by stocking up on basic items, securing their homes, keeping their phones charged and topped up so that they can communicate with their loved ones.”

She continues; “Likewise, we have done everything possible to ensure that we are ready to weather the storm and have mobilised our technical teams and field engineers across the island.”