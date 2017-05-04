|
New York Times
|
Despite Earlier Spat, Smooth Sailing Aboard Intrepid for Trump and Turnbull
New York Times
President Trump met with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia aboard the Intrepid in New York on Thursday. Credit Al Drago/The New York Times. President Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia on Thursday downplayed the testy …
Trump enjoys health care victory, hails ties with AustraliaWashington Post
Trump touts ‘tremendous friendship’ with Australia after ‘testy’ callThe Hill
Protesters rally against Trump in NYC amid President’s homecomingNew York Daily News
Fox News –CNN –Politico –Bloomberg
all 418 news articles »
Home » International News » Despite Earlier Spat, Smooth Sailing Aboard Intrepid for Trump and Turnbull – New York Times