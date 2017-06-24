|
Dems push leaders to talk less about Russia
The Hill
Frustrated Democrats hoping to elevate their election fortunes have a resounding message for party leaders: Stop talking so much about Russia. Democratic leaders have been beating the drum this year over the ongoing probes into the Trump …
