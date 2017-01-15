|
Fox News
|
Deadly ice storm creates treacherous conditions for Midwest
Fox News
At least three deaths have been blamed on a crippling ice storm that has been plaguing the Midwest over the weekend and it threatened to stay near or below freezing through Martin Luther King Jr. Day. State Highway Patrol in Missouri said that two …
Four Dead in Ice Storm Wrecks; Kansas and Missouri Brace for Another RoundNBCNews.com
Deadly ice storm cripples roads, threatens 44 million from plains to mid-AtlanticAOL News
More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central USRoanoke Times
Las Vegas Review-Journal –Tulsa World –KTVB.com –Kansas City Star
all 1,278 news articles »
Home » International News » Deadly ice storm creates treacherous conditions for Midwest – Fox News