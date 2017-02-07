|
Politico
|
Court dubious of government arguments on Trump’s travel ban
Politico
The Justice Department struggled to convince a federal appeals court Tuesday to allow the federal government to resume enforcement of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban executive order. The Trump administration had hoped to persuade …
Feds, states face off in court over Trump’s travel banThe Hill
US 9th Circuit judges appear to agree that states have standing to challenge travel banLos Angeles Times
Trump’s travel ban court hearing: Five takeawaysUSA TODAY
Daily Beast –NBCNews.com –Slate Magazine (blog) –BBC News
all 2,437 news articles »
Home » International News » Court dubious of government arguments on Trump’s travel ban – Politico