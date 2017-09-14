Consulate General of Antigua & Barbuda in Miami Opens Warehouse for Hurricane Relief

PRESS RELEASE: The Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda, Miami, Florida, would like to advise all concerned for the well-being of the people and island of Barbuda that the Government is urgently requesting assistance following the passage of Hurricane Irma on 5th September, 2017, considered to be the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

Following the catastrophic passing of Hurricane Irma and its direct impact on Barbuda, the Government would like to advise that an official warehouse was set up in Miami, Florida, to receive humanitarian/physical donations. Specifically, items such as pampers, baby formula, wipes, personal hygiene items, canned foods, medical supplies, and rolling beds with mattresses would be appreciated.

Once the rebuilding effort begins, the Government will then enter into a secondary phase of requests whereby items such as building materials would be essential.

The Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda Warehouse is located at:

12901 SW 122nd Avenue

Unit 105

Miami, Florida 33186

Telephone 786-361-1294

Attention: Barbuda Relief

Further, official accounts have been set up to facilitate monetary contributions in the Barbuda rebuilding effort managed by the Consulate General in Miami, Florida; the Barbuda Council; and the Ministry of Finance in Antigua and Barbuda.

Specifically, HERE as well as an account at the Global Bank of Commerce in Antigua and Barbuda have been established. For further details on the latter account, please email the Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda at cganubar@bellsouth.net. All proceeds of such monetary contributions will be published publicly giving an account of every dollar received and spent.

At this time, we are unable to accept clothing, shoes, and such items. However, please note that every donation would be recorded and acknowledged accordingly.

Thanking you in advance for your generosity.

May God bless you.