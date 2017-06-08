|
New York Times
|
Congressman-elect Gianforte apologizes to reporter for assault, to donate $50000 to press group
ABC News
Greg Gianforte — the Republican U.S. representative-elect who won a Montana congressional seat 24 hours after allegedly “body-slamming” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs — sent a letter to Jacobs Wednesday apologizing for his actions. Gianforte also …
Gianforte Apologizes to Reporter, Says He’ll Give $50000 to Journalism GroupBloomberg
Gianforte To Donate $50000 To Journalist Group To Settle Body-Slamming CaseFox News
Montana congressman-elect settles with reporter he assaultedCNBC
Minnesota Public Radio News –TIME –Roll Call –New York Post
all 125 news articles »
Home » International News » Congressman-elect Gianforte apologizes to reporter for assault, to donate $50000 to press group – ABC News