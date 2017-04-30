|
Washington Post
Congress reaches deal to keep government open through September
Washington Post
Congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a spending package to fund the government through the end of September, alleviating fears of a government shutdown later this week, said several congressional aides. Congress is expected to vote …
