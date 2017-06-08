|
Washington Post
|
Comey: White House lied about me, FBI
Washington Post
Former FBI director James B. Comey on Thursday used a dramatic appearance before a national audience to sharply criticize the character of the president, accusing Trump of firing him over the Russia investigation and then misleading the public about …
Comey Bluntly Raises Possibility of Trump Obstruction and Condemns His ‘Lies’New York Times
Digging in for long haul, Trump hits muteCNN
James Comey Hearing: Full Transcript of Ex-FBI Chief’s TestimonyNBCNews.com
USA TODAY –ABC News –Business Insider –RealClearPolitics
all 8,215 news articles »
Home » International News » Comey: White House lied about me, FBI – Washington Post