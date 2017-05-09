|
Washington Post
|
Comey firing: Reaction from members of Congress on FBI director’s dismissal
Washington Post
President Trump fired James B. Comey as the director of the FBI. The decision came as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election. Officials said it resulted from a conclusion by …
FBI Director James Comey Is Fired by TrumpNew York Times
Trump shocks with ouster of FBI’s ComeyPolitico
Firing James Comey is Donald Trump’s most unpredictable and dangerous move yetCNN
The Hill –BBC News –Daily Beast –Fox News
all 1,808 news articles »
Home » International News » Comey firing: Reaction from members of Congress on FBI director’s dismissal – Washington Post