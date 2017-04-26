Cocaine Taped To Legs Found On Two Dominican Republic Nationals

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested Ariel Garcia and Elvin Montilla-Sosa for attempting to transport illegal drugs into the United States.. (USCBP image)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, JAMAICA, N.Y., Thurs. April 27, 2017: Two nationals of the Dominican Republic were busted at the J.F.K. Airport in Queens, NY after customs officers found cocaine packages taped to his legs.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested Ariel Garcia and Elvin Montilla-Sosa for attempting to transport illegal drugs into the United States.

Garcia and Montilla-Sosa arrived on the same flight. Both were selected for a search and CPB officers discovered packages taped to their legs.

The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 23 lbs. in total of cocaine was seized from both DR nationals with an estimated street value of more than $380,000.

The two now face federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

“This latest seizure demonstrates our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.