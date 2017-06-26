CNN journalists resign over Russian story snafu – USA TODAY

|
CNN journalists resign over Russian story snafu
Three veteran CNN journalists with impressive investigative credentials have resigned after their story on Russian ties to Trump failed to meet reporting standards, CNN wrote in an unusual editor’s note to the public. CNN said it has retracted the …
