Diners seem unperturbed by this clear Ciao Willy moment chat in Paris on December 5, 2017. The newly opened nudist restaurant ‘o’naturel’ in Paris has a leave your coats, your pants and your inhibitions at the door. Located down a quiet side street in southwest Paris, O’naturel is billed as the French capital’s first nudist restaurant and is the brainchild of 42-year-old twins Mike and Stephane Saada. (Photo credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)