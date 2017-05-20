|
BBC News
|
China crippled CIA by killing US sources, says New York Times
BBC News
Up to 20 CIA informants were killed or imprisoned by the Chinese government between 2010 and 2012, the New York Times reports, damaging US information-gathering in the country for years. It is not clear whether the CIA was hacked or whether a mole …
Report: China cripples CIA operations, kills informantsWashington Post
China Imprisoned or Killed Multiple CIA Sources to the US Between 2010 and 2012Newsweek
China jailed, killed at least 18 CIA sources over two years: reportThe Hill
Newsmax –New York Post –The Daily Caller –New York Daily News
all 29 news articles »
Home » International News » China crippled CIA by killing US sources, says New York Times – BBC News