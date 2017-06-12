CARIBBEAN – Two Of The World’s Highest Paid Celebs Are Caribbean Born And Raised

Rihanna at the 2017 MET Gala is the Caribbean’s highest paid celebrity and the 77th globally. (Vogue Magazine image/Twitter)

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 13, 2017: Two Caribbean born and raised celebrities are among the highest paid in the world, according to the latest Forbes 2017 list. The two both made the top 100 list unveiled by the magazine Monday. They are:

1: Rihanna

Barbados-born award-winning pop star turned actress and entrepreneur is the Caribbean region’s highest paid celebrity and the 77th highest paid globally. The 29-year-old made the list with earnings of US$ 36 million this year. This comes from many lucrative arena gigs, her work asPuma’s creative director and her acting skills on the show “Bates Motel. ”

Jamaican-born triple Olympian Usain Bolt is the Caribbean’s second highest paid celeb. and the 88th globally.

2: Usain Bolt

Jamaican-born triple Olympian Usain St. Leo Bolt is the Caribbean’s second highest paid celebrity and the 88th globally. The top athlete and world’s greatest sprinter is sitting pretty with earnings of US $34.2 million this year. Bolt, 30, has more than a dozen sponsors including Mumm, XM, Kinder, Advil and Sprint – all of whom he added to his endorsement portfolio in just over the last 12 months. His biggest deal is with Puma, which pays Bolt more than $10 million annually. Bolt is also an investor and performer in the new annual Nitro Athletics track and field series that launched in 2017.

Globally

Topping the Top 100 list this year is Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs with earnings of US $130 M. He was followed by Beyonce Knowles in the number two spot with US $105 M and author J.K. Rowling at third with US $95 M.