Caribbean Sports News In Brief – Grandson Of Bob Marley Signs NFL Contract

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 26, 2017: Here are the stories making headlines in sports from the Caribbean and its Diaspora for this week ending May 26, 2017.

Grandson Of Bob Marley Signs NFL Contract

A grandson of legendary reggae singer Robert Nesta Marley will now play for the NFL. Following in the footsteps of his father Rohan, Nico Marley, will also play American football.

Nicolas R. “Nico” Marley, fresh out of Tulane University, was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent linebacker last week and then took to Instagram to share his excitement. His father Rohan Marley also played for the Miami Hurricanes and Ottawa Rough Riders. Nico Marley comes to the Redskins as the 10th-best coverage linebacker of the draft-eligible players in this class, per Pro Football Focus. He stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. The player has said he listens to his grandfather before every game.

NBA Camp In Haiti

The count-down is on to the NBA camp in Haiti.

Haitian-born NFL rookie, Skal Labissiere, is set to host a basketball camp in his native country this July. The Sacramento Kings rookie hasn’t been home to Haiti since coming over to the United States seven years ago but announced this week that he will host 50 of the top high school basketball players and coaches in his native Port-Au-Prince for his first Camp S.K.A.L. basketball clinic from July 19-21.

Labissiere is partnering with Reach Your Dream, a non-profit organization promoting spiritual awareness, self confidence, and innovative thinking for future generations in communities throughout the world. Reach Your Dream first helped Labissiere relocate to the United States before high school to pursue his educational and basketball goals.

Watch For This DR-Born Runner At IAAF Diamond League Eugene

Keep a close eye on Luguelin Santos, 24 of the Dominican Republic. He is his country’s fastest ever at 44.11, and second best in the field and is set to run in the 400-m of the IAAF Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon on May 27th. It is the third stop of the IAAF Diamond League before it heads to Rome, Italy. Before Rio, Santos was the youngest ever Olympic finalist in this event, claiming silver at the 2012 London Games as an 18-year-old. A year later he earned silver at the World Championships in Moscow.

West Indies To Face Afghans

The West Indies Cricket squad is set to face the Afghanistan Cricket squad in St. Kitts this June. The T20 matches will be placed on June 2nd, 3rd and 5th from 7:30 p.m. The WICB President’s XI Vs Afghanistan will be played on May 30th. The ODI matches will be played from June 9th, 11th and 14th.