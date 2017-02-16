Caribbean Sports In Brief – Usain Bolt To Retire From Athletics This Year And More

Winner of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award Athlete Usian Bolt of Jamaica speaks during the Winners Press Conference during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Laureus)

Compiled By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 17, 2017: Here are the stories making headlines in sports from the Caribbean and its Diaspora for this week ending Feb. 17, 2017.

Usain Bolt To Retire From Athletics This Year

Jamaican-born Olympic legend, Usain Bolt, says he will hang up his athletics spikes this summer. Bolt, who secured his placed in the Olympics history books last summer in Rio, said he now is eyeing a career in soccer.

And he already has a team in mind – Manchester United! The 30-year-old world’s renowned athlete made the revelation at another history maker Tuesday night where he won a fourth Laureus World Sport award after being named Sportsman of the Year. The win puts him in the same category as tennis greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams who have both also won the award four-times.

New England’s Patrick Chung Has Not Said If He Will Visit White House

Six New England Patriots players have so far said they won’t visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Jamaican Patrick Chung is not one of them.

So far those saying they are busy or just won’t visit the White House with the current occupant in it are Pats tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long, running back LaGarrette Blount and defensive tackle Alan Branch.

Chung, who before the game had said he would think about it and make a decision after they won, has so far stayed mum on the issue. This as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady both downplayed the growing number of his players who have said they will boycott a visit to the White House, saying this week that it is America and people are free to do what they want.

Bahamas Olympian Scores Two More Golds

Bahamas-born Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller has added two more golds to her collection – one she can wear on her left hand. Miller, 22, recently tied the knot with Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, 24, in the Bahamas. The 400-m gold medalist also claimed the gold the 300-m race at the Millrose Games on Sat. Feb. 11th in New York City, beating back the US’ Ashley Spencer and Natasha Hastings in a time of 35:71.

The athlete also took to Instagram to share her wedding pics., writing a special dedication to her husband. “I married my best friend, my lover, my everything. I’m so excited I get to spend the rest of my days on earth together with you. I know our road isn’t going to be perfect, but it’s going to be worth it because it ours, and I promise to stick with you until the very end. Once we continue to keep God in the center of our marriage, nothing can go wrong. For God is love,” she posted. “You’re perfectly imperfect. You know how to make me smile when I’m feeling down, and you’re always there when I need you the most. To my husband, you are my everything. You are my today and all of my tomorrows. I will always love you. ~~~~Mrs. Shaunae Miller-Uibo.”