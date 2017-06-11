Caribbean Roots Racer Claims Sixth Canadian Grand Prix Title

British-born, Caribbean-roots racer, Lewis Hamilton after winning his sixth Canadian Grand Prix. (Twitter image)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. June 12, 2017: British-born, Caribbean-roots racer, Lewis Hamilton, has claimed his sixth win in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton on Sunday dominated the Grand Prix to cut Sebastian Vettel’s title lead to 12 points.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend! So grateful. Thank you @MercedesAMGF1, couldn’t have done it without you and thank you #TeamLH!,” he tweeted after the win.

The 32-year-old Mercedes driver controlled the race from start to finish, leading home team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

“Big thank you to this crowd,” he said after the win. “Every year the energy grows. I had my first pole here and my first win here. To repeat it is incredibly special. Valtteri did fantastically well to get the points for the team. I am over the moon. ”

Hamilton had his first pole in Montreal, his first win in 2007. His father is from Grenada and his mother is from the UK.