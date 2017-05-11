Caribbean Recipe Of The Week – Jamaican Banana Fritters.

By Minna LaFortune

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 12, 2017: I started learning to cook at about 10 years old. It took many tries and practice to get each dish right. Some of the dishes, I was privileged to practice to make from I was ten years of age were fried eggs, scrambled eggs, chicken soup, seasoned rice, coconut drops, deviled food cake, ginger bread, toe to , potato pudding, cornmeal pudding, plantain tart, and Fried dumplings, boiled dumplings, cod fish fritters and banana fritters .

Cooking each dish was a challenge. I was always afraid I would under cook or over cook each dish or burn my hand. One of the most challenging dish for me at the time when I was learning to cook was one the simplest to make and that was banana fritters.

Today I will share my perfected recipe of Jamaican Banana Fritters.

Ingredients

3 whole bananas (ripe, starting to turn brown)

2 cups flour

1/4 -1/2 cup milk

2 cups eggs ( beaten)

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3 tablespoon brown sugar (or white)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tbs melted butter

1 cup coconut oil (for frying)

Method

Peel bananas and place into a large bowl.

In a mixing bowl with a fork, smash bananas until they start to get somewhat runny.

Add sugar, vanilla, milk, salt, and flour and mix until the “batter” just barely runs off of the spoon.

Heat oil in a frying pan on medium heat.

Once the oil is hot enough, using a tablespoon, drop the batter in at a time. Fry until brown.

Flip fritter over and cook the opposite side.

The fritters should be a medium-brown color. Do not burn. Drain onto paper towels and serve warm or cold.



Bon Appetite



EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president of the Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfoodscaribbean/