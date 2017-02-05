Caribbean National Helps New England Patriots To Come From Behind Super Bowl Win

Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Justin Hardy #16 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, HOUSTON, Texas, Mon. Feb. 6, 2017: Surreal. Incredible; Thrilling, Stunning and Historic were just some of the adjectives fans of the New England Patriots were using last night, Sunday Feb. 5th to describe the team’s come from behind 34-28 Super Bowl 51 win over the Atlanta Falcons. And among those helping the Pats to claim another Super Bowl win Sunday was none other than a Caribbean national.

Kingston-Jamaica-born Patrick Chung, New England #23, last night was the lone Caribbean player in Super Bowl LI. Last night he had 4-1 tackle assists in the Game.

Aldrick Robinson #19 of the Atlanta Falcons runs after a catch against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The entire team rallied from a 25-point deficit – led by Quarterback Tom Brady, James White, Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount – to beat the Falcons in the first-ever overtime game in Super Bowl history at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Sunday’s win gave Brady the most Super Bowl titles by a quarterback and matched Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player. Belichick now has the most Super Bowl wins by a head coach, surpassing Chuck Noll. Belichick and Brady also now have the most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach and player duo.

Chung earlier this week had predicted the win on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand at Super Bowl Opening Night, insisting: “People are going to talk. … We’re going to finish this game out.”

Chung had been a key to the Patriots’ defense against tight ends during the season. It was his third Super Bowl. He first played in Super Bowl XLVI for New England and was noted for his standout play despite the Patriots’ losing effort. His appearance then included six tackles and one pass defended. He also played in Super Bowl XLIX, on February 1, 2015, where he had one tackle in the Patriot’s 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Chung’s father was a music producer for Chung’s mother, Sophia George-Chung, a Jamaican reggae star with a top 10 hit in the mid-1980s named “Girlie-Girlie.”

He is an alumnus of Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California and the University of Oregon.