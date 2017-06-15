Caribbean & Latin America Week In Pictures

Catholics march in a procession while celebrating the holiday of Corpus Christi on June 15, 2017 in Sao Goncalo, Brazil. The tradition is marked on the eighth Thursday following Easter and commemorates the ritual of the Eucharist. Brazil is home to the largest number of Roman Catholics in the world. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Compiled By NAN News Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2017: Here are some highlights from the week in pictures from Latin America and the Caribbean.

View of Amigous Craft Beer which shows an image of US President Donald Trump wearing a Mariachi costume, in Mexico City, on June 15, 2017. (Photo credit: BERNARDO MONTOYA/AFP/Getty Images)

Soldiers stand guard before a press conference at Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) in Asuncion on June 15, 2017 to present a 18-ton shipment of marijuana seized during an operation by the Paraguayan narcotics unit and valued at 9 million US dollars. The drug, found on a barge, was bound for Argentina and Uruguay. (Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of evangelicals participate in the 25th March for Jesus at Tiradentes Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 15, 2017. (Photo by Dario Oliveira/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Catholic faithfuls participate in the Procession of the Feast of God (Procession de la Fete Dieu, in French) to mark the celebration of Corpus Christi, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on June 15, 2017.(Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)