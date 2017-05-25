Caribbean & Latin America Week In Photos

Brazilian soldiers stand guard in front of a damaged government ministry building after President Michel Temer ordered troops to guard government buildings following yesterday’s violent protests on May 25, 2017 in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer revoked his order today amidst criticism the order was overblown and an attempt to hold on to power. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 26, 2017: Here are some of the major stories in photos making headlines in the Caribbean and Latin America this week.

Dancers wait during an indigenous ritual where Ecuador’s new President Lenin Moreno (out of frame) receives a ceremonial staff – a traditional symbol of leadership – at the Cochasqui pyramids in northern Ecuador on May 25, 2017. Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador’s president on May 24, 2017. / AFP (Photo credit: RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Garifuna women protest demanding justice in the case of the murder of the Lenca indigenous leader Berta Caceres, in Tegucigalpa, on May 25, 2017. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Opposition demonstrators clash with the police during a protest in Caracas, on May 24, 2017. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro formally launched moves to rewrite the constitution on Tuesday, defying opponents who accuse him of clinging to power in a political crisis that has prompted deadly unrest. (Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Marleine Bastien, the executive director of Haitian Women of Miami, speaks to the media about the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians at her office in the Little Haiti neighborhood on May 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)