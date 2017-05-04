Caribbean & Latin America Week In Photos

Two of Maucho’s cubs play with their mother in the Buin zoo, 40 km south of Santiago, Chile on May 4, 2017. Surgery to reverse the lion’s vasectomy made it possible for him to breed again, after a pioneering medical procedure that could help the reproduction of endangered species. (Photo credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 5, 2017: Here are some of the major stories in photos making headlines in the Caribbean and Latin America this week.

Young men battle during The Tigers’ Fight, at the ecological reserve of Kumulian on May 03, 2017 in Acatlan, Mexico. Every year hundreds of people gather in the tigers’ fight celebration, as a ritual to have good harvests and many rains in their fields, offering their sweat and blood during boxing battles. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)

People participate in a parade to commemorate the International Workers’ Day at the Jose Marti Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, on May 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez via Getty Images)

A group of people walk in a partially flooded street by the rains, while others try to walk over the water, holding themselves in a grating, in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, on May 2, 2017. (Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Militarized policemen escort Plutarco Ruiz after he was found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Sofia Trinidad Alvarado and her sister, the late former Miss Honduras Mundo, Maria Jose Alvarado, in Tegucigalpa on May 4, 2017. According to the Honduran Penal Code, Plutarco could be sentenced to 70 years in prison. (Photo credit: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)