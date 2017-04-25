Caribbean Immigrant With Sexual Assault Warrant Nabbed At Boston Airport

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, BOSTON, MA, Thurs. April 26, 2017: A 48-year-old Caribbean-born, US green card holder was arrested in Boston over the weekend as he attempted to fly home to his country.

Francisco Jose Liria of the Dominican Republic was nabbed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at Boston Logan International Airport after it was found he had an active warrant for alleged sexual assault.

Liria, was scheduled to depart from Boston Logan Airport to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic when CBP officers confirmed he was an exact match to an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) sexual assault arrest warrant put out by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s office in Fauquier County.

CBP officers intercepted and arrested Liria as he attempted to board his flight. He was taken into custody and will be extradited to Virginia to face charges.

“CBP officers routinely encounter and stop dangerous fugitives, entering and attempting to depart the United States,” said CBP Boston Director of Field Operations William A. Ferrara. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we are able to intercept these wanted individuals, and ensure they face justice in their respective jurisdictions.”