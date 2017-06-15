Caribbean ET Round-Up – Colombian Pop Group Adds Dancehall Legend To Album

Dancehall legend Assassin. (Facebook image)

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2017: Dancehall music is coming into its own as more and more artists and companies globally are helping the genre cross over.

Now a Colombian group has added a dancehall legend to its debut album, “Big Waves / Small Waves,” that is set to drop later this year.

Salt Cathedral, the New York-based duo of Colombian musicians Juliana Ronderos and Nicolas Losada, has featured collaborations with dancehall legend Assassin on its new album.

The album’s first single, “Run For The Money,” features Assassin (aka Agent Sasco). It also includes collaborations with dub legend and pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and with Brooklyn’s own Matisyahu.

Jay Z Collaborating With Damian Marley

Hip Hop star Jay Z recently flew in to record new music with Damian Marley and veteran reggae artiste Sister Nancy at Tuff Gong Studio for his upcoming album.

A photo of the three was posted on View Jamaica on Instagram byWest Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels who was with Marley and Jay Z at the Trench Town Culture Yard in Kingston.

In an interview with the folks at Billboard, Marley confirmed he did work with Jay Z on some stuff that he’s working on but said he is really unsure of the details of the project.

Count Down Begins To Reggae Sumfest

The countdown has begun to the 25th staging of the “Greatest Reggae Show on Earth” – Reggae Sumfest. Sumfest returns to Montego Bay from July 16 – 21 and will see some of the genre’s biggest names, including Sean Paul, Beenie Man and Sean Kingston. Other popular acts, like Alkaline, Mavado, Sizzla and Jah Cure. Richie Stephens & Ska Nation Band will also make a debut. The week’s activities for Reggae Sumfest include: the Sumfest Beach Party on July 16; Sumfest @ Sunset Boat Party on July 17; Sumfest All White Party on July 18; Sumfest Blitz: Retro Block Party on July 19 and the Sumfest Heavyweight Clash on July 20.

The headline musical performances will take place from Friday, July 21st through Saturday, July 22nd.

Groovin In The Park

‘Groovin in the Park’ returns to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY on June 25th. The concert boasts a host of performers including American R&B singer-songwriter R. Kelly, reggae singer Freddie McGregor, Leroy Sibbles of Heptones fame; veteran U-Roy, known as the “Originator;” dancehall’s Busy Signal; smooth singer Ken Boothe, aka “Mr. Rock Steady;” roots reggae singer Tarrus Riley and Lloyd Parks of the We The People band.

Tickets range from $65 for standard admission to $160 for VIP seating (with meals and beverages) and $260 for exclusive VVIP skybox seating (with meals and premium beverages). Visit www.groovininthepark.com. for information

Life Of A Ghetto Youth Tour

Reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji along with reggae stars Marlon Asher Pressure Busspipe and Ras Shiloh kicked off the “Life Of A Ghetto Youth” tour in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Saturday, June 10 at Central Broward Stadium. The tour is a eight-city tour presented by Vas Productions to elevate the conscious reggae music genre.