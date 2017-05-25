Caribbean ET News Round-Up – Now You Can Eat Bob Marley’s One Love Too

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 26, 2017: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean entertainment scene for the week-ending May 26, 2017:

Now You Can Eat Bob Marley’s One Love Too

Now you can enjoy Bob Marley’s One Love album and eat the ice cream too!

Ben & Jerry ice cream has announced the arrival of its newest flavor – the One Love ice cream. The ice cream was made in partnership with Bob Marley’s family to pay homage to the legendary musician and his vision for a better world. It is a Banana ice cream mixed with swirls of caramel and cookie, along with chocolaty peace signs.

But the taste isn’t the only thing that’s sweet. For each pint of One Love sold, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Jamaica’s One Love Youth Camp, a program run by The Bob Marley Foundation and Partners for Youth Empowerment which shows young people of Jamaica how to use music, dance and arts to respond to challenges in their lives and break down barriers. Pints of this limited-edition flavor can be found at Scoop Shops and retailers nationwide for $4.99.

Caribbean Artistes Weigh In On Manchester Terror Attack

Two of the Caribbean’s most famous artistes are voicing sympathy following the horrific terror attack in Manchester following the Ariana Grande ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ concert. Award-winning Pop star Rihanna said she is devastated by the attack on “innocent vulnerable kids.”

“Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Bajan-born pop star also noted that #Manchester has always been so close to my heart!”

Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj, fresh from her Billboard Awards performance Sunday night, also took to Twitter to tweet: “My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

Minaj and Rihanna are among several international celebrities voicing concern at the horror.

Grande for her part tweeted: ”broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry.”

This Jamaican Singer Will Headline A US Concert With R. Kelly

Jamaican dance-hall heart throb Busy Signal, born Glendale Gordon, is set to headline a concert with R. Kelly next month in NYC.

Busy Signal has had his US work permit reinstated and is traveling to New York to perform at Groovin’ In The Park. Groovin Inc founder & CEO Chris Roberts says the singer will be delivering his first official performance on US soil at the premier reggae and R&B sizzler on Sunday June 25th at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY.

Busy signal rose to prominence after releasing a string of singles in 2003 and 2004. He climbed reggae/dancehall charts globally with his single ‘Step Out,’ which was one of the most popular songs in 2005. He followed with “Nah Go A Jail Again”, “Smoke Some High Grade”, “Tic Toc” and “Unknown Number” which was a monster hit stateside and in the Caribbean. In 2008 he released “Loaded,” a 15-track compilation disc that included “Whine Pon Di Edge”, “These Are the Days” and “Hustle Hard”.

Busy collaborated with Major Lazer and No Doubt on the band’s title track from the album “Push and Shove.” His other Major Lazer collaboration “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)”, was a major hit in several European countries, earning the World Music Award for World’s Best Video and World Music Award for World’s Best Song.

He will be joined by R&B hit-maker R. Kelly, who will deliver his first outdoor performance in NYC in almost a decade. Groovin’ In The Park will also feature reggae /rocksteady icons Freddie McGregor, Ken Boothe, U Roy and Leroy Sibbles with Lloyd Parks and We The People Band supported by an orchestra with the sweet sounds of violins, violas, cellos and a harp, plus the Lenox Hill Rd Baptist choir. The 17-man orchestral ensemble will be directed by Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, former member of the critically acclaimed Third World band and music educator/ lecturer at the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jamaica. Tarrus Riley, one of the most accomplished of the second generation of Jamaica roots reggae singers, is also confirmed as a performer.

Kreyole Fest Returns To NYC

The 17th annual Kreyolfest is returning to NYC this year. This year’s line up features, Djakout #1, T-Vice, Zenglen, KAI, RAM, Karizma, Neefah, System Band, and Baz Twoubadou and is set for June 8th at Wingate Park in Brooklyn, NY. The daylong festival has become a longstanding summer tradition in the Haitian community. For more see haitiantimes.com/kreyolfest/