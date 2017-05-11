Caribbean ET News Round-Up – DR-Born Actress Returns In Guardians of the Galaxy

DR-born Actress Zoe Saldana arrives for the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2′ held at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 12, 2017: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean entertainment scene for the week-ending May 12, 2017:

DR-Born Actress Returns In Guardians of the Galaxy

Dominican Republic-born actress, Zoe Saldana, is back in theaters as the green-skinned assassin Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the sequel to her other highly successful sci-fi tentpole.

The actress, a longtime fixture in the outer space-set “Star Trek” and “Avatar” film franchises, can be seen in the lighthearted adventure based on the Marvel comic now in theaters. The movie also features returning co-stars Chris Pratt as Walkman-wearing swashbuckler Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) and Kurt Russell (Ego).

Saldana, 38, is a a married mom of three sons who lives in LA.

Trinidad Rapper Nicki Minaj Pays Young Fan College Tuition

Trinidad rapper Nicki Minaj has made a fan for life. The singer recently paid off a $1,200 tuition bill for aspiring freshman dermatology student Artavion Cook.

Cook tweeted Minaj over the weekend saying: “Sis, this is how much I have left to pay” and Nicki responded in a tweet she would pay his college tuition on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

“I screamed! My mom was like what’s wrong with you?,” said Cook.

“Nicki just said she would pay for my tuition,” Cook responded.

Cook has been a big fan of Minaj’s music for years and it’s a moment he’ll remember his tuition bill was wiped to zero after one tweet.

Haitian-Born Rapper Wyclef Jean Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Haitian-born rapper Wyclef Jean was among 16 inductees into the 2016 Class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame last weekend. The Newark, NJ-raised Jean, formerly of the Fugees, was inducted on Sunday, May 7 at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park. It was a big honor for Jean, because he gets to join The Boss, Bruce Springsteen in the Hall. He livened up the proceedings with an inspiring version of ‘No Woman, No Cry.’

Fox Cancels Show With Trinidad-Born Actress

Trinidad-born actress Lorraine Toussaint will have to find a new gig. Fox has canned the show Rosewood after just two seasons. The show featured Morris Chestnut’s charismatic, health-afflicted private forensic crime investigator Dr. Beaumont Rosewood along with his mother Donna (Lorraine Toussaint), his forensic team in sister Pippy (Gabrielle Dennis), Tara (Anna Konkle) and Mitchie (Sam Huntington).

Haitian-Born Actress Forms New Multimedia Production Company

Haitian-born actress Garcelle Beauvais and producer Lisa L. Wilson have teamed up to form Beauvais Wilson Productions, a new multimedia production company.

BWP’s aim, according to the company, is to focus on developing and producing stories with a diverse voice in television, film, digital and independent projects.

“We’ve always had a love for movies and filmmaking. Now seeing how the industry has changed, there’s a lot more need for content across the board. Our company will give us the opportunity to control the narrative and create dynamic stories,” said Beauvais, adding that the company will produce projects for both film and television, “creating stories that are entertaining and hopefully will make a difference.”