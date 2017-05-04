Caribbean ET News Round-Up

Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson posted this photo of him and Rihanna at the MET Gala. (Instagram image)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 5, 2017: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean entertainment scene for the week-ending May 5, 2017:

Does Rihanna Have A New Beau?

The Internet is abuzz with claims that Bajan star Rihanna may have a new beau in her life. Rihanna, according to Page 6, was spotted looking very couple-like with Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson during Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party at 1Oak on Monday night.

“It was like they were a new couple. She was canoodling and getting chummy. They sat together at the ball and partied at 1Oak until the place closed at 7 a.m.,” Page 6 quoted an eye witness as saying. Chamley-Watson is a British-born US Olympic fencer. The fencer did post a pic of himself sitting with Rihanna at the Met Gala.

Dancehall Star Sean Paul Pays Tribute to Carnival

Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul, fresh from riding the wave with Top 10 hit “Rockabye,” seems to be paying tribute to carnival in his soon to be released album. Paul took rap group Migos to a Carnival celebration in Miami for the beach-set video for the new collaborative single, “Body.” The track is the lead single off Paul’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album. In the released clip, Paul and Migos are surrounded by women wearing lavish, colorful carnival costumes. Paul’s upcoming album will be his first since 2014′s Full Frequency.

Nicki Minaj & H&M

Looks like Nicki Minaj did not just wear H&M to the Mets Gala by accident. The Trinidad-born rapper is set to team up with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer for a capsule collection that is slated for release this Fall.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ classic Exodus album Celebration

This June, The Marley Family, Island Records and UMe will mark the 40th anniversary of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ classic Exodus album – named the “Best Album of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine in 1999 – with a series of four separate reissues. Three of the reissues will feature Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues, son Ziggy Marley’s newly curated “restatement” of the original album.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ classic Exodus album, the ninth studio album of the band, was released on June 3, 1977, featuring a new backing band including brothers Carlton and Aston “Family Man” Barrett on drums and bass, Tyrone Downie on keyboards, Alvin “Seeco” Patterson on percussion, and the I-Threes, Judy Mowatt, Marcia Griffiths and Rita Marley on backing vocals, and Julian “Junior” Marvin on guitar. The album was released on June 3, 1977, just six months after an assassination attempt was made on Bob Marley’s life in Jamaica in December, forcing him to flee to London, where Exodus was recorded.

Jamaican American Actress For Amazon Comedy Series

Jamaican American Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has joined the second season cast of Amazon comedy series One Mississippi. Created by Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody, One Mississippi follows Tig’s return to her hometown in Mississippi when her mother passes away unexpectedly. As she copes with the tragedy and deals with events from her past, the series becomes a poignant and surprisingly humorous exploration of family. Ralph will play Felicia Hollingsworth a self-contained, rational, precise professional woman.

Ralph starred on all three seasons of Nickelodeon comedy Instant Mom while recurring on Ray Donovan for two seasons. She can currently be seen on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked and recently wrapped Villa Capri opposite Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.