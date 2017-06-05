Caribbean Born NYPD Officer Struck And Dragged By Hit-And-Run Driver

NYPD Officer Dalsh Veve is fighting for his life at the Kings County hospital Sunday after he was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY. (NYPD 88th Precinct image/Twitter)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Mon. June 5, 2017: A Caribbean-born NEW York City Police Department (NYPD) officer is fighting for his life at the Kings County hospital Sunday after he was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY.

Officer Dalsh Veve, a Haitian born 9-year-veteran of the 88th Precinct underwent surgery Sunday, after officials said a 15-year-old behind the wheel of a black Honda sedan the officer was speaking with, hit the gas.

Officer Veve was dragged by the sedan west on Tilden Avenue. The car continued down Tilden and turned right on East 53rd Street, dragging Veve two and a half blocks before he was freed and fell in the street, police officials said Sunday. The vehicle continued for a short distance and crashed.

The incident came according to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill after six plainclothes officers responded at 11:50 p.m. Saturday to calls for shots fired at Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street.

Officers determined the suspects shots were likely fireworks but Officer Veve was across the street speaking to three occupants of a black Honda sedan in front of a fire hydrant. That’s when the 15-year-old behind the wheel hit the gas, O’Neill said. It appeared that Officer Veve was able to fire his service weapon twice while being dragged, O’Neill added.

The vehicle was left abandoned on Snyder Avenue and 53rd Street and the occupants escaped, O’Neill said. The sedan was reported stolen from Valley Stream several days ago, police said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the officer “a young man who has had an exemplary career over the last nine years as an NYPD officer — one of the most commended and decorated members of his precinct.”

Police said four people, including a 15-year-old, are being questioned but so far charges have not been filed.

Officer Veve, 35, moved from Haiti to the United States when he was just a young boy. He lives in North Baldwin, Long Island with his wife and 2-year-old daughter.