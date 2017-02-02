BuzzFeed Reporter Claims Trinidad Born Husband Was Detained At Florida Airport

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Feb. 3, 2017: A Trinidad-born former managing editor for mobile at BuzzFeed News and a reporter with the organization, says her Trinidad-born husband and a legal resident was detained for three hours at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida on Feb. 1, 2017.

Stacy Marie Ishmael, writing on Twitter, said her husband was detained by a Customs and Border agent who allegedly said he had “no right to counsel.”

Mr. Ishmael was reportedly held for three hours and released after the intervention of two immigration attorneys. He was allegedly asked, among other things, about his ethnicity and “how he got his name.”

The reported detention of the Trinidad national comes less than a week after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries—Iraq, Iran, Syria,Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Sudan – from entering the US for the next three months.

Trinidad and Tobago is not on the list but on Saturday, a US anti-terrorism consultant claimed falsely on MSNBC’s AM Joy, that Trinidad & Tobago, The Bahamas and Brazil all had more terrorists than the seven nations on the banned list.

Border Patrol has declined to comment on the case telling Miami New Times that would be a violation of privacy.