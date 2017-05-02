Blue Diamond Resorts Announces New Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Opening Late 2017

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – Blue Diamond Resorts is excited to announce the development of a 168-suite Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana resort, a modern and luxurious adults-only oasis adjacent to the award-winning Royalton Punta Cana. Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts have become a top choice among adult travelers seeking superior accommodations, premium service and gourmet dining in popular beachfront destinations including Cancun, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

This news follows the announcement earlier this Spring that the resort chain has broken ground on the development of a new Royalton Bavaro Resort. ”There is a lot of demand for the Royalton collection of resorts in Punta Cana and we look forward to creating another elegant and refined all-inclusive experience.” said Jordi Pelfort Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts.

The exclusive Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana will be a redesigned resort that offers guests over the age of 18 elegant accommodations, complimentary extras such as afternoon hors d’oeuvres in exclusive pool and beach areas, waiter service, cold towels poolside, lens cleaning, and in-room amenities like aromatherapy, a custom beach bag and upgraded room service. For Diamond Club™ guests, premium services include preferred room locations, in-suite liquor, a pillow menu and spa discounts.

For recreation and entertainment, guests of Hideaway have unlimited access to all facilities at the Royalton Punta Cana including its world class Royal Spa and three spacious pools. Royalton’s All-In Luxury® service offers flexibility with unlimited reservation-free gourmet dining featured in 10 restaurants including seven signature à la carte restaurants such as Hunter Steakhouse and the ever-popular Zen teppanyaki restaurant.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort company with 32 properties exceeding 13,500 rooms in six countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. Award-winning All-In Luxury®Royalton Luxury Resorts offer signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements such as the exclusive handcrafted DreamBed™. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to the services and facilities at a nearby Royalton Luxury Resort, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton, a social vacation experience with around-the-clock luxury amenities. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide those over 21 an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate in privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family featuring on-site splash parks, a popular kids club with famous themed characters Toopy & Binoo™, and an innovative teen’s lounge. Adults-only concepts from Memories Resorts include Sanctuary inside of Grand Memories and Memories Caribe, a beachfront paradise in Cayo Coco. Starfish Resorts are solely found in Cuba and offer amazing value for customers with convenient locations and comfortable accommodations.