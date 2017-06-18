Belize National Among US ICE Most Wanted

Santos Moreira is wanted for removal from the US and deportation back to Belize as a previously removed criminal immigrant.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 19, 2017: A 44-year-old national of Belize has made the US ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Top 10 Most Wanted List, News Americas Now has found.

Santos Moreira is wanted for removal from the US and deportation back to Belize as a previously removed criminal immigrant. He has a long rap sheet that includes felony convictions for manslaughter, robbery with a firearm, and possession and purchase of cocaine.

Moreira, whose last known location was Los Angeles, was ordered removed by an immigration judge on November 7, 1995. He has multiple previous removals and was last removed from the U.S. by ICE on October 14, 2010.

However, Moreira unlawfully re-entered the U.S. at an unknown place and date without inspection, and despite attempts by ICE to locate his whereabouts, he currently remains at-large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE. US ICE warns nationals against trying to apprehend Moreira.

Moreira is one of two Caribbean nationals on the Top 10 list. The other is 52-year old Jamaican nationals Desmond Hugh Chambers who is wanted for removal after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, second degree rape, first degree sex offense, and false imprisonment. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on February 5, 1997 and was removed from the U.S. on May 10, 2000. Chambers lie Moreira also unlawfully reentered the U.S. at an unknown date and despite numerous attempts by ICE to locate his whereabouts, he too currently remains at-large.