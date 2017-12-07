Barbudans Struggle To Recover Months After Irma

Ferron Deazle, a displaced resident from the island of Barbuda, sits inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua. Barbuda, which covers only 62 square miles, was nearly leveled when Hurricane Irma made landfall with 185mph winds on the night of September 6.

Diane Beazer, a displaced resident from the island of Barbuda, stands inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.

Danny Jeffrey, A displaced resident from the island of Barbuda, puts on his shoes inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.

A displaced resident from the island of Barbuda checks his phone at a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.

A displaced resident from the island of Barbuda sits inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.

A displaced Barbudan child sits inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.

Displaced residents from the island of Barbuda sit inside a shelter at a cricket stadium on December 7, 2017 in St John’s, Antigua.