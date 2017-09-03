Bands To Look For At Today’s Caribbean Carnival In Brooklyn, NY

By NAN ET Editor
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 4, 2017: It’s THE day many Caribbean New York fans of carnival have been waiting for all year – West Indian Labor Day Carnival. The Caribbean Carnival Parade will kick off at Schenectady and Eastern Parkway at 11am and end at Grand Army Plaza by 6 pm. Here are 32 bands to look for at the carnival today according to organizers, West Indian American Day Carnival Association, (WIADCA).
1: Antoine International which will be portraying ‘Caribbean Sickness.’
2: Backyard Republik which will be showcasing ‘Sands of Time – Rulers of Egypt.’
3: Bajan Paradise in Association with Island Paradise which will portray Exotic Treasures The Art of Seduction.
4: Boom Mas which will portray World Treasures.
5: Caribbean Power Jam which will showcase Day 2 Nite.
6: Cocoa Diamond Productions which will portray Alice IN Wonderland.
7: Cocoritehouse Jabjab Productions which will showcase The Obeah In We Act 3 – The Pilgrimage.
8: D’Midas International which will showcase Glitz & Glamour – a Parade of Beauty on Display.
9: Detailz Mas Production will portray HSSSS: SKIN 2 SKIN.
10: Devine Mas is set to showcase “What Ya Drinking.”
11: Dingolay Mas will showcase Morado Royalty (Purple).
12: DJ Morrishaw Productions is set to showcase ‘Feel Da Vibes.’
13: Freaks Mas will portray The Forbidden Garden.
14: Gemini Productions will showcase Color Blaz.
15: Greenz United Mas will feature ALOHA.
16: Kaietuer Waves is set to feature Luminosity (The Seduction Of the Art)
17: Kaios International Mas Band/The Promise will showcase Time Machine – Then, Now and Future.
18: Karib Mas is set to showcase Whiteish.
19: Karnival Junkiez will feature The Spirit of Gaia.
20: Mango Tree Productions will showcase Tribes in Splendor.
21: Mas Production Unlimited is set to feature Education in Rhythm & Rhyme.
22:Messiah International will feature BEJEWELED.
23: New Horizon will portray Everyting Beautiful.
24: One Destiny Mas will feature Supernova – The Fire Within.
25: Ramajay Mas INC will showcase Opulence.
26: Rhythm Catcher International will portray Five Elements.
27: RockFam Lame will feature Haitian Folk.
28: Stronjeh Intl. is coming down with Party on the Parkway.
29: Sesame Flyers International Inc. returns with La Vie.
30: Suga Candy Mas will portray Coming to America.
31: Sweet Micky will spotlight of President King & Queens of Haiti and
32: Tropical Fete will portray A Child’s Dreame, A World to Explore.