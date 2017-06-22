Bajan Star Rihanna’s Instagram Is All About The ‘Sell’

Rihanna previewed the ‘So Stoned’ collection herself on Instagram to her fans. (Instagram image)

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 23, 2017: Bajan star Rihanna has over 54 million followers on Instagram and the singer turned actress and entrepreneur is skillfully turning her posts into a marketing push for all of the products she has endorsed.

The latest is her sexy soft sell of the shoe line she is doing with Manolo Blahnik. Rihanna previewed the ‘So Stoned’ collection herself on Instagram to her fans, modeling the gladiator-like Poison Ivy sandals wearing only a fur coat draped over her shoulders.

The shoe line is set to hit stores and online on July 6. The four styles of sandals in the mix are covered in crystals you’d also be happy to wear on a ring or dangling from a necklace. And each sandal features PVC lining to create a totally see-through effect that extends down to the clear Perspex heel.

And it’s not just Manolos the ‘Bad Girl’ is touting. Her page is also filled with images promoting her Fenty Puma shoes, socks, her fragrance, jewellery, shades, her music and of course Fenty Beauty, which she says is coming this Fall.

Little wonder the 29-year-old made the Forbes Richest Celebrities list this year with earnings of US$ 36 million and is one of the richest Caribbean born celebrities to date and the 70th worldwide. This Bajan gurl shows she sure knows how to “work” it.