Bahamas National Nabbed In Gun Smuggling Operation

News Americas, West Palm Beach, FL, Thurs. Dec. 7, 2017: A Bahamian national has been busted in a gun smuggling operation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Bahamian, whose name has not been released, was nabbed with a U.S. citizen by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the West Palm Beach Station.

The pair was initially spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard encountered and a U.S. Border Patrol canine team was dispatched for further inspection.

As the vessel was being boarded, the Bahamian national threw a bag overboard that was later recovered by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office dive team and found to contain three handguns.

The Bahamian national was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in the U.S.