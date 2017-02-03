Asycuda World Now Fully Operational At Customs And Excise Department

The Customs and Excise Division is officially equipped with the most advanced customs software in the world- Automated System for Custom Data, ASYCUDA. The official launch of the customs management system took place at the Multi-purpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre today in the presence of a number government officials, dignitaries and other specially invited guests. …
